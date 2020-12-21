Sikie: Customs, language of Tatau ethnic groups should be preserved

TATAU: The customs and language of the Tatau ethnic groups should be maintained to prevent them from getting extinct, said Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“Customs and cultures are also an identity for the Tatau ethnic groups and they should be conserved and continue to be practised by the younger generation,” he said.

He thus proposed the establishment of an association or club related to the customs and cultures of the Tatau ethnic groups including the Punan and Beketan ethnic groups.

“Through this association or club, various programmes or activities can be organised to preserve the local cultures,” he said during the ‘leaders meet the people’ event at Rh Jalong, Nanga Buan, in Tatau on Saturday.

Sikie said customs like ‘napok’ and ‘bersuwei’ should be preserved especially for any gatherings in the longhouse.

On another matter, he also encouraged the people in Nanga Buan to plant vegetables such as chilli because the area is located not far from Tatau market and about an hour from Bintulu town.

“Agriculture is a source of income for the rural people, diversify our crops by planting oil palm and fruits such as Musang King durian and vegetables for daily and yearly income,” he said.