Singapore introduces virtual events to safely celebrate year-end festivals

KUCHING: As 2020 draws to a close, Singapore has introduced virtual events to safely celebrate the year-end festivals and welcome 2021.

From taking on enchanting Christmas experience to meeting Santa virtually, to even learning how to create festive cocktails from bartenders around the world, join these experiences and discover ways on how to get your year-end celebrations kicking and started.

Experience the wonders of Christmas virtually

and feel the Christmas spirit of Singapore in your homes. From experiencing the much-anticipated Christmas Wonderland 2020 Virtual Edition in Singapore, to meeting with Santa virtually from the Arctic in Singapore or cruising the streets of Orchard Road to enjoy its Christmas decorations, get your spirit of Christmas alive and kicking with these virtual experiences.

If you miss being in Singapore for the annual Christmas Wonderland 2020 at Gardens by the Bay this year, you can still experience the wonders of Christmas Wonderland 2020 virtually.

Simply start by downloading the Christmas Wonderland app on your mobile or desktop, and immediately be transmitted into an enchanting immersive world of snowy landscapes, adorable characters, and hyper-realistic graphics to get visitors in the mood for the holidays.

One of the highlights of Christmas is the meeting with Santa face-to-face. Hop on a private Cisco Webex video call with Santa, who is visiting Christmas Wonderland 2020 Virtual Edition. To make an appointment with Santa, head over to the Christmas Wonderland website, visit the Meet with Santa highlights, pick your preferred date and time.

Miss walking down Orchard Road’s Christmas light up? This year’s experience Christmas on Orchard Road will be available virtually. From now until January 2021, Christmas on a Great Street returns with a thematic ‘Love this Christmas’. Cruise through the streets of Orchard Road in a virtual 360 tour of Christmas on the Great Street, which covers the 3.1-kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut, and Scotts Road.

Explore the Christmas on the Great Street virtually here: https://christmas.orchardroad.org/virtual/

To close out the festivities, be inspired to create your own personalised version of Singapore cocktails by visiting this year’s Singapore’s Cocktail Festival 2020 (SGCF 2020). It will take place virtually with hopes of bringing together cocktail lovers, from now until December 31, 2020.

To find out more about SGCF 2020 visit: https://www.singaporecocktailfestival.com/

Embrace the excitement of counting down together with people but avoiding the crowds, with spectacular shots of fireworks from the heartlands and the ‘Shine a Light’ display beamed live from The Promontory at Marina Bay together with the special New Year’s Eve music programme – Let’s Celebrate 2021, presented by Mediacorp that will be broadcast on Channel 5 and streamed online.

The programme will feature international and local talents presenting good music, dance and fashion to usher in the new year.

Stream Channel 5 here: https://live.mewatch.sg/channels/channel-5