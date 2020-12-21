SMC chief notices lack of traders, shoppers at just-refurbished weekend market

SIBU: Traders and shoppers seem to be shying away from the just-refurbished Sunday Market at Jalan Indah here.

In stating this, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting observed that on Saturday, only 37 out of the 115 regular traders had turned up at the market

“Perhaps it’s the Covid-19 scare that’s keeping the traders away.

“There were also a few shoppers. However, there were many traders at the ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce section).

“The traders had asked me what they could and should do – I told them: ‘I also don’t know, but just weather it out’. As for ourselves, we must always comply strictly with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to keep Covid-19 infections away,” he said in his Facebook post.

In earlier reports, the Sunday Market had managed to draw an estimated 2,000 visitors every weekend. It began operations at the new location (Jalan Indah) on Aug 1 this year, following the relocation from Jalan Mahsuri. Despite its name, this market is open every Saturday and Sunday, operating from 6am to 11am daily.

Meanwhile, Ting reminded the public against disregarding the danger of rabies amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must not let our guard down. Please note that it’s an offence to let dogs roam freely. All dogs found to be roaming freely, especially in rabies-identified areas, would be caught as a preventive measure to curb the spread,” he added.