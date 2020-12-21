Sng dropped hints of wish for Dayak to lead PKR Sarawak, says branch leader

MIRI (Dec 21): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram secretary Dennis Along said Larry Sng had dropped hints about his wish to give up the party’s chairmanship to a Dayak before he announced his decision to vacate the post today.

He said, however, that there was no formal discussion or communication on Sng’s move, which was announced on his Facebook page.

“I am not surprised by this decision as Larry has a big heart for the party and this is his sacrifice, “ he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Sng, 41, had said in the Facebook post that he was giving way to a Dayak leader to take over his post ahead of the polls and he would discuss the matter with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

Sng had joined PKR shortly after winning the Julau parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2018 general election. He was appointed as the PKR Sarawak chairman after the previous chairman Baru Bian left the party.

Dennis also pointed out that Sng took up the chairman’s post to rescue and stabilise the party in Sarawak after Baru had quit

“It was never an issue of Larry from a minority community wanting to take over from Baru, “ he said.

Asked who is Sng’s likely successor, he said there were several senior Dayak leaders in PKR Sarawak but he was unsure who would be picked by Anwar.

Meanwhile, PKR Sarawak vice chairman Roland Engan, when contacted today, said he was unaware that Sng had intended to give up his position ahead of the state polls due next year.

“We have not discussed this matter. It maybe his personal opinion. I will check with him,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post after Sng made his decision known on Facebook this morning.

PKR Vice-president Dr Micheal Teo Yu Keng, state PKR Information and communication chief Abun Sui and Secretary Joshua Jabeng did not respond to attempts to seek clarification on the matter.

Sng also could not be reached for comments.