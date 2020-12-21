Snoring can be telltale sign of respiratory disease — ENT specialist

KUCHING: Snoring should not be taken lightly as it might be a telltale sign of respiratory disease, said KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Dr Viknes Tharumalingam.

He added that snoring does not only cause problems to patients, but also those around them, especially their spouses.

“Snoring is a loud and noisy breathing sound while sleeping. If a person snores, it indicates that the airway is momentarily blocked. This is due to obstruction in the airways where the vibration in the throat causes snoring,” he said during a health talk titled ‘The Lion In The Bedroom’ at the hospital yesterday.

He added that anyone can suffer from snoring but it is mostly prevalent among adult men.

He said that snoring is divided into two types — frequent snoring and occasional snoring.

“Occasional snoring is considered normal for most people. But most worrying are those who snore often. This is because it is not only a social problem but can cause sleep apnoea which at the same time affects the level of individual health such as increased blood pressure, increasing the risk of stroke, diabetes and heart disease. Thus, don’t take this lightly and go for examination and treatment from a specialist doctor,” he said.

Sleep apnoea occurs in individuals with severe obesity, the presence of excess tissue in the throat and abnormal jaw shape making the air space in the mouth easily closed during sleep.

Aside from Dr Viknes, endocrinologist Dr Lau Bik Kui also gave a talk titled ‘Obesity: Size Does Matter’.

The one-day seminar organised by KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital was attended by about 60 people including 18 from non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The purpose of the talk was to create awareness of diseases faced by the community. Present at the talk was KJP Kuching Specialist Hospital general manager Nurhazimah Mahat.