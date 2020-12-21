State polls: PDP maintains its sight on ‘traditional’ seats, says party man

SARIKEI: A Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) man has reiterated the party’s keenness of contesting in all its ‘traditional’ seats, including Pakan, in the next state election.

Brian Fung, who is political secretary to the chief minister, took the opportunity of a barbecue gathering, hosted by PDP Pakan branch in Ulu Wuak, Pakan near here Saturday, to highlight this.

According to him, PDP had already shortlisted its potential candidates during a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur early this year involving the party’s supreme council members.

“The party has identified a candidate for each seat – they comprise the incumbents meant to be defend the seats for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and also a few new faces,” he said in his speech.

However, Fung did not disclose the names of any of the potential candidates, adding: “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, to make such announcement.”

Meanwhile, the gathering hosted some 200 people including PDP Pakan vice-chairman TR Andrew Isup.