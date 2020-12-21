SUV teeters over Satok Flyover in accident, driver escapes unhurt

KUCHING (Dec 21): A female driver had a close call on the Satok Flyover today after her sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed the guard rail and came to a halt with the front wheels hanging over the edge after she is believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre received a distress call on the incident at 2.07pm and immediately sent its personnel to the location.

“Upon reaching the location, the operations commander reported that an accident occurred involving a SUV vehicle that crashed into the railing. We managed to stabilise the vehicle until the tow truck arrived,” a spokesman said.

He also said the driver was not hurt.

The SUV was safely removed with the help of an excavator at 4.22pm.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief Superintendent Alexson Naga Chabu said, as of 6pm, they had not received any update on the accident report yet.

However, he said that the cause of the accident was under investigation.