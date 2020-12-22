252 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 252 new Covid-19 cases in the 24-hour period ending noon today, with no new deaths reported by the State Health Department.

It brings the total number of infections in Sabah to 34,977.

A total of 394 patients were discharged, pushing the number of recoveries nationwide to 32,597.

Meanwhile, 1,707 patients are still receiving treatment at hospitals (695) and quarantined at low-risk centres or PKRC (2,239).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun disclosed this in a press statement today, adding that 63 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 14 of them on ventilator support.

According to the infographic shared, there are 12 districts in Sabah still classified as red zones.

Kudat and Ranau were declared as red zones (previously orange), while Pitas was changed from orange to yellow zone. Keningau was changed from red to orange.

Only one new cluster was recorded today – Kluster Paginatan with 35 cases, with a total of 47 cumulative cases.

Of the 252 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, 146 cases (58%) were detected from close contact screening, 55 cases (21.8%) existing cluster screening, 30 cases (11.9%) symptomatic screening, two cases (0.8%) community screening and 19 cases (7.5%) were from other categories.

Masidi also shared the percentage of bed usage today as 26.75%.

As of December 22, a total of 302,539 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.