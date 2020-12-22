All rural areas in Sabah to get treated water supply by 2035

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): The Sabah and federal governments aim to get treated water to be supplied to rural residents in all parts of the state by 2035, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Works Datuk Limus Jury (PN-Kuala Penyu) said an allocation of RM2.53 billion was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) for the purpose.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the federal government approved an additional allocation for the Rural Water Supply project of RM450 million,” he said in response to an oral question from Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (BN-Usukan) on initiatives taken by the state government to address rural water supply issue.

He said the ministry was also taking steps to solve the water supply problem in urban areas, with plans for the implementation of Phase 3 of the Kota Kinabalu Water Supply project to address the problem in Kota Kinabalu and Papar.

In response to an oral question from Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin (PN-Nabawan) on basic infrastructure project in the interiors of Sabah, Limus said the Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) project targeted 99.99 per cent of Sabah’s rural areas to receive electricity by 2025.

He said for the period from 2020 to 2022, 68 villages, involving 1,884 houses, are targeted to receive electricity supply through the BELB project , which is carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Rural Development.

“The BELB project is planned to be implemented under the 12MP and will benefit 318 villages, involving 16,464 houses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin (BN-Sukau) said the ministry was in the process of preparing documents to nominate Kinabalu Geopark as a UNESCO Global Geopark site.

“The international recognition and branding of Kinabalu Geopark will be a recognition of the state government’s efforts in the conservation of nature. It will also gives a chain effect such as boost the market and give added-value to local products and services, as well as .create many job opportunities in tourism-related services,” he said.

He was responding to an oral question by Datuk Raime Unggi (ADUN appointed) on efforts by the ministry in the conservation and preserving of the forests and wildlife in line with making Sabah a world tourist destination.

Jafry said the ​​475,000 hectare-Kinabalu Geopark, covering the area of ​​ Kinabalu Park, Kota Belud and Kota Marudu districts and part of the Ranau district, was declared a National Geopark site last March 18. – Bernama