Check if flights are SDMC approved before buying tickets to and from Sarawak, travellers told

KUCHING (Dec 22): Travellers are advised to be cautious by referring to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) approved flight schedule and frequency before purchasing their flight tickets, said state Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

“The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) has seriously and consistently monitor the flight schedule and frequency into Sarawak in tandem with SDMC,” said Lee in a statement.

Lee said he had received complaints from passengers claiming airlines had accepted their bookings and their fares were paid accordingly but they were not given a refund after the flights were cancelled.

“However, the airlines did not refund the money, instead just retained the amount as credit,” he said.

As a result, Lee said he had personally spoken to the federal Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibollah today and was informed the federal ministry will work with the airline companies on the passengers’ request for refund of monies paid for their air tickets of the flight which were cancelled.

“In this regard, we are reminding all airlines to follow the SDMC approved flight schedule and frequency to Sarawak when promoting as well as selling air tickets to the public.”

Lee said the passengers should be refunded their air tickets fare either by cash or credit directly into their bank account as the flight was cancelled by the airlines since it was not listed in the SDMC approved list.

He said SDMC had decided on the flight schedule and frequency in the state for each airline since Oct 1.

For Malaysia Airlines, the weekly flights frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching has been fixed at six, Miri (3), Sibu (2) and Bintulu (3). As for AirAsia airline, its flights frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching is six, Miri (7), Sibu (2) and Bintulu (7).

From AirAsia flights departing from Kota Kinabalu, there are six scheduled weekly flights to Kuching and seven to Miri. There is one weekly flight from Johor Bharu to Kuching, Miri and Sibu each, while also one weekly flight from Penang and Kota Bharu to Kuching.

For Malindo Air, there are six weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching and MASwings has been approved for one weekly flight from Kota Kinabalu to Limbang and from Labuan to Miri.

LScoot airline has been approved for one weekly flight from Singapore to Kuching.

Lee said the state ministry is working closely with federal Ministry of Transport, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), among other authorities, to ensure airlines strictly comply with decisions made by SDMC to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He said SDMC’s decisions in approving flight frequency into the state was made by considering the alarming Covid-19 situation in other states, the number of quarantine rooms and centres in the state, the need to facilitate movement of goods and people and the state’s medical capacity in handling screening test.

Moreover, Lee was also seeking the cooperation of all airlines to fully utilize the use of aerobridge in all the state’s airports to provide greater convenience and address safety concerns of passengers, especially those of elderly, small children and people with special needs.

“We are very confident that all the stakeholders involved especially the airline operators, airport operators and passengers will play their roles with full integrity and work together in complying with the approved flight schedule and frequency, as well as the standard operating procedures issued by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak,” said Lee.