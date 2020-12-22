Compulsory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers starting Jan 1

PUTRAJAYA: All employers are required to ensure that their foreign workers undergo the Covid-19 screening test starting Jan 1, to address the spread of the pandemic.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the cost of the screening test would be borne by the employer.

“However, for foreign workers who contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), screening tests can be done at clinics appointed by Socso,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Fees for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Detection Test) Regulations 2020 are expected to be enforced in the near future and any employer who fails to comply with the directive may be subject to appropriate action. — Bernama