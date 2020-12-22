Crocodile Hunting Team given permit to hunt and kill crocodiles – SFC

KUCHING: The Crocodile Hunting Team that was formed recently has been given permit and license by the controller of wildlife to hunt and kill crocodiles that they believe are dangerous to the public, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

SFC explained that since 2016, it had introduced a Crocodile Management Plan as a guideline in dealing with crocodiles as a whole to ensure that culling is done in a sustainable manner.

“This includes some technical assistance, including issuance of permit by the Controller,” SFC said in a press statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in response to issues that was debated and published in local newspapers pertaining to the forming of the Crocodile Hunting Team recently.

SFC said in respect to the regulations under Section 41, 42 and 42A of Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998, hunting and culling of crocodiles are allowed when they are believed to be dangerous to the public.

SFC noted that while it was a good effort by the communities, it must be properly and legally managed through legislation and management plan.

“This is to ensure that it would not cause extinction of crocodiles, reduce human-crocodile conflicts, and would help to increase the livelihood of local community residing along river banks,” it said.

According to SFC, it has conducted enormous awareness campaigns throughout the state, especially in the areas with crocodile presence, relating to crocodile management in a systematic manner.

It said briefings were given to the communities’ heads, who represented the public, and that involvement and commitment from the local state assembly member were also sought through the ‘3M (Mengenali, Memahami, Memulihara) Buaya’ programme in order to gather feedback and input from the community.

“This is so that SFC could finetune the state’s Crocodile Management Plan especially on the issuance of licenses to the public for crocodile culling.”

SFC would also like to advise the public to be vigilant when using the river system in view of the landas season as well as the start of the breeding season for crocodiles.

Members of the public are encouraged to notify the nearest SFC offices of any crocodile sightings in their areas.

SFC hotlines at the various regions are reachable at 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu), or 019-8290994 (Miri).