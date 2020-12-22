Dayak PhD holders to hold first-ever fellowship dinner in Kuching on Jan 16

KUCHING (Dec 22): A group of Dayak Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) holders will be holding their first-ever fellowship dinner next month.

The event organising chairman Dr Alim Impera said at least 50 PhD holders of Dayak ethnicity are expected at the dinner themed “We Are One” at Baruk DBNA on Jan 16.

He also said the gathering is non-political, but a meeting of minds to discuss the way forward for the Dayak community.

He hoped the dinner will be the platform for the attendees to know each other better while ushering in the new year 2021, and to discuss on research collaboration.

“Indeed this a non-political gathering. The fellowship is also a good platform for us to discuss matters that affect the Dayak community and how we can move forward in unity for the betterment of the community, the state and the nation,” he said when met today.

Alim added that all Dayak PhD holders in Sarawak and even those living outside the state are invited to the event, where there will also be singing and live music apart from discussing serious matters.

“It was planned as a pre-Gawai gathering (in June) but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. We thought the date Jan 16, 2021 is suitable because the pandemic situation may have improved. And we would still be in a New Year mood,” he said.

According to him, there are currently over 70 Dayak PhD holders who are members of a WhatsApp group but he believed the actual number of Dayaks holding PhD degrees could be more out of there.

“Following up from this dinner, we may organise a ‘randau’ (dialogue) among these PhD holders,” added Alim, who recently retired from the civil service.