KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): Dec 24 is a public holiday for Sabah, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.

Safar, in a statement today, said the holiday was gazetted in the Sabah state government Gazette GN 310/2019 dated Dec 19, 2019.

His statement answers the question on the minds of many in Sabah, who wanted to know if Dec 24 will again be a public holiday for the state.