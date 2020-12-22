Exercise care on rain-affected logging roads, Ulu Baram folk reminded

MIRI: The people of Baram have been reminded to be extra cautious when travelling on logging roads back to their respective villages for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, in view of the roads’ bad state caused by the current wet weather.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who gave this advice, said he had received complaints from the local folk with regard to the poor condition of several stretches of the logging roads in the Apoh region.

“Those logging roads in Ulu Baram are still in good condition because they are always maintained by the logging companies. But there are several logging roads in Apoh areas that are not in good condition now. I was informed that several vehicles were trapped in the mud along these affected stretches this morning (yesterday),” he said this when met by reporters after officiating at the presentation of Minor Rural Project (MRP) cheques for his constituency as well as cheques from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to churches here yesterday.

Dennis said with the latest weather forecast predicting more rain over the next few days, it was important for those travelling along these routes to be more careful.

“The current implementation of projects in Apoh has resulted in increased movement of heavy machinery and vehicles carrying building and construction materials to the area, and has aggravated the condition.

“This is the price of development that we have to pay.

“I’ve already sought assistance from the timber company to repair the road, but there is nothing much that can be done due to the current rainy weather,” he said.

Yesterday’s event had representatives of the 50 MRP fund recipients comprising village security and development committees, parent-teacher associations, houses of worship, associations and clubs from Telang Usan, present to receive the grants totalling RM317,000, from Dennis.

At the same time, eight churches from the constituency received funds amounting to RM475,000 from Unifor.