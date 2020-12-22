Holiday Inn Express to bring back travellers’ trust

KOTA KINABALU: Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre, InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG’s) first IHG hotel in East Malaysia, officially opened its doors and welcomed its first guests during the smart hotel’s official opening day here yesterday.

This contemporary hotel is in the heart of Sabah’s bustling capital city and offers clean, comfortable and convenient stays, making it the best value stay at the best location.

“We are thrilled to introduce the IHG brand to East Malaysia,” said Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre and Orchad Road Singapore Cluster general manager Najeeb Kurungottu.

“We have implemented a more rigorous cleaning regime through the IHG Clean Promise programme by partnering with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey.

“Our aim is to bring back the confidence and trust of all travellers and restore the dynamic tourist landscape in Kota Kinabalu when guests are ready to travel again,” he added.

Situated in the heart of the city, Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre is a 13-minute drive from Kota Kinabalu International Airport where travellers will enjoy the hotel’s close proximity to attractions such as Kota Kinabalu City Waterfront, Gaya Street Sunday Market, Imago Shopping Centre, Suria Shopping Mall, Welcome Seafood Restaurant, Signal Hill Observatory and the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque.

The 250-room hotel comprises of queen and twin-bedded rooms, with the option of rooms with a sofa bed that comfortably accommodate up to three guests.

Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre senior sales manager Shahrun Nidzam Sharoom said the hotel has gotten a good response from the public and is expecting to hit the current market average of 10 to 20 percent occupancy.

He said the hotel currently operates 24 hours a day with 50 Sabahan staff, who are all multiskilled.

Shahrun said the hotel offers Free Express Start breakfast at the brand’s signature Great Room or a Grab & Go breakfast option Free and fast Wi-Fi available throughout the hotel to stay connected and comfortable.

He said Holiday Inn Kota Kinabalu also spoils guests with high-quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows for a great night’s sleep.

He added refreshing power showers with a multi-function shower head and fluffy towels to stay revitalised.

In addition, Shahrun said a 24-hour Fitness Centre is available for guests to stay energised and keep up the fitness routine away from home.

Besides that, he said the hotel has a self-service Business Centre and Laundry Room, and 43-inch flat screen television and complimentary coffee and tea making facilities in every room, and a meeting room that seats up to 12 persons.

Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu is a short 10-minute drive to Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal, leisure and adventure seekers may visit Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park for a world-class scuba diving experience and other water sports activities; discover Sabah’s rich history at Mari Mari Cultural Village; and explore world renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site Kinabalu National Park, home to the majestic Mount Kinabalu.