Lorry overturns after being rear-ended by 4WD at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Dec 22): A lorry carrying goods overturned after it was rear-ended by a four-wheel-drive (4WD) at KM 50, Jalan Kuching-Serian here today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident occurred when the lorry was traveling from Kuching to Serian around 11.30am.

He said the the driver of the 4WD was believed to have lost control of his vehicle, causing it to hit the back of the lorry.

“As a result of the collision, the lorry overturned and the 4WD was damaged at its front side.

“The 4WD driver and passenger were slightly injured. They were then brought to Serian Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the lorry driver and its attendant did not sustain any injuries.

He said the investigation is currently underway.