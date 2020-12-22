Man nabbed for allegedly using counterfeit RM100 notes

SIBU: Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly using counterfeit RM100 notes to buy a smartphone and a reload card here.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect was arrested at 4.45pm on Sunday at a telecommunication shop at Jalan Channel here.

He said, on Saturday, a 24-year-old telecommunication shop assistant lodged a police report after he received five pieces of RM100 notes, suspected to be fake notes, from a man.

“The complainant said the notes were used by a man to pay for a RM490 smartphone purchased from the shop at 11am.

“He realised that the notes were fake after inspecting them using a special machine at 2.15pm the same day,” said Stanley in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect also used the same modus operandi to pay for a RM10 reload card from a shop at Jalan Channel on Sunday.

“However, the 26-year-old shop owner realised that the note handed to her was fake.

“She then asked for assistance from her friends to detain the man before contacting the police,” he said.

Based on tip-off, the police brought the suspect to a house at Lorong Oya at 8.30pm on the same day, he said.

Stanley said an inspection on the house uncovered eight pieces of counterfeit RM100 notes and a also a smartphone.

The items were seized to facilitate the investigation under Section 489B of the Penal Code.

The suspect is beign detained for seven days.