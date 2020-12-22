MPS in the forefront to be international authority for peat, peatland research, says Lulie

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 22): Sarawak homegrown institution Malaysian Peat Society (MPS) is in the forefront to be an international authority for peat and peatland research, said MPS president Dr Lulie Melling.

Since its formation in 2010, Lulie said the society managed to host international events which gave them the experience in gaining access, ascension and representation at International Peat Society (IPS) despite the challenges thrown at MPS.

“One of MPS’ experience was being given the honour to act as The Malaysian National Committee initially and represented Malaysia at the IPS National Committee and later securing a representation at the IPS Executive Board in 2010,” she said in her speech during MPS’ 10th anniversary celebration held at Sarawak Tropical Research Institute (Tropi) building here yesterday.

Present to officiate the MPS’ 10th anniversary celebration event was Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Although MPS may only have a decade of story in its archive, Lulie said that its journey was not easy because the journey have been tough and rough, against all odds and hurdles along the way.

To gain experience, she said that MPS had to undergo a steep learning curve to overcome their inexperience in organising events which are of a scale for the international academia.

“The end result, with our reputation being enhanced academically, we shall be able to attract the international academic crowd into Sarawak for future events. I must add for us, we were all deeply enriched and benefited by the international exchanges of knowledge and resources,” she added.

Nevertheless, she said MPS managed cut its teeth in the international forum, summed up with a blend of sweet and bitter experiences but thanks to a strong backing by the state government, MPS bolstered in optimal synergy.

“What a feeling for us members and friends of MPS to see MPS which is being truly founded in Sarawak, now becoming a fledging body initially and raising to play an important role within Malaysia to serve as the sounding board internationally,” she added.

Apart from that, Lulie also pointed out that MPS would not be successful without Tropi thanks to the development of its wealth of scientific knowledge on the wise use and responsible development of peat and peatland.

MPS after all was born in tandem to play a supporting role for Tropi.

With the two organisations working together, she would like everyone to know that Tropi is a governmental institution and MPS is a non-governmental organisation, each with defined roles to play.

“At a glance, one may have the impression that Tropi and MPS are two-in-one. We are similar but not the same,” she said.

Saying that the co-existence of the two organisations is valid, Lulie said both organisation need to grow with each other as they share the common cause of safeguarding the state’s resources.

Through collaborative efforts, she said both MPS and Tropi are also responsible for peatland management, agriculture and conservation, and for present and future generations of Sarawak.

“The collaborative efforts of both MPS and Tropi also gave Sarawak an amplified voice which is discerned and heard at the global forums. Most important of all, we need this effort to be buttressed further by the state government,” she added.

Thus, Lulie said the collaborative efforts of both MPS and Tropi shall continue after the two organisations have discovered a perfect formula that strengthens the bonds, as evidenced by the successes seen from their working relationship so far.

Among those present at the event were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.