MyCEB to propose reopening of borders for events

KUALA LUMPUR: After months of lockdown, many countries are now seeing a gradual re-opening of its events sector and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) is already on its feet by coming up with a proposal for reopening of borders for Business Events.

In a press statement, the bureau explained that MyCEB is coming up with a proposal for reopening of borders for Business Events by opening international borders to neighbouring countries for Business Events delegation involving Singapore with Desaru Johor; Thailand with Langkawi, and Brunei with Sabah and Sarawak which can encourage and revitalise the Business Events industry and the national economy.

It pointed out that the opening of borders must comply with strict SOPs to make Malaysia a safe destination for regional Business Events activities.

The Malaysian government has already given a leeway to allow programmes in the form of meetings,

initiatives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) or Business Events with visitors limited to 50 per cent of the premises area or the number of actual visitors, effective December 19, 2020.

MyCEB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud commented: “On behalf of the industry, we are grateful for the recent announcement by the government and believe this announcement will help in boosting our business events industry and help Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia in achieving the Tourism Recovery Plan goals. I would also like to express my sincerest appreciation to Dato Sri Nancy Shukri for presenting the proposed standard operating procedure (SOP) to the Technical Committee.”

He also mentioned that the bureau will continuously play its role in positioning Malaysia as Asia’s Business Events Hub under the circumstances of the new norm.

“As to how we are recovering from the losses due to the outbreak, it is through the proactive initiative such as the Meet in Malaysia Campaign which we hope to stimulate the business events segment further and help the industry to kickstart their business again as soon as possible,” Khani said.

The ‘Meet in Malaysia’ Campaign encompasses two simultaneous initiatives entitled ‘Let’s Meet Tomorrow’ and ‘Let’s Meet Locally’ programmes. While the tasks to woo international audiences are taken care of by the ‘Let’s Meet Tomorrow’ programme, the ‘Let’s Meet Locally’ programme covers the local market.

With the objectives of encouraging corporates to hold their events and meetings in the country, the programme is applicable to a minimum group size of 30 and 50 delegates per conference. Support from the Bureau and partners can come in the form of subsidies or services.

Apart from the ‘Meet in Malaysia’ Campaign, Khani also mentioned that MyCEB will be launching its own

10 Years Strategic Marketing Plan from the year 2021 until the year 2030 which comprises 3 strategic axis to expand performance namely optimisation, foresight and competitiveness.

This marketing campaign will be used in implementing, planning, and monitoring all its campaigns. In line with MOTAC’s Tourism Strategic Plan, the Strategic Marketing Plan proposes to effectively showcase Malaysia’s strengths and opportunities through intensive communications and PR strategy as well as robust marketing strategies in order to share and engage global meeting planners.