MyPadiManager helps 200 paddy farmers to better manage their crops

SERDANG: The MyPadiManager mobile application, developed by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), has helped about 200 farmers to manage paddy cultivation in a more efficient and systematic manner, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

According to him, the application provides an overview of the performance of the paddy cultivation that had been implemented, helps farmers to set targets for the next planting season and lists planting activities as well as sends notifications to the farmers regarding their crops.

“This application can increase the compliance rate of paddy cultivation activities according to best practices for each paddy variety planted,” he told reporters after officiating the National Digital Agriculture Conference (DigAc) 2020 at MARDI here yesterday.

MyPadiManager is available on the Appstore and Google Playstore.

Meanwhile, on the three-day online conference Kiandee said the country’s agricultural sector needed to be more aggressive to gain more knowledge in digital agricultural technology, adding that in the future, 70 per cent of food production is highly dependent on modern technological innovations.

“The field of digital agriculture encourages the younger generation to engage in the agricultural industry with smart farming practices,” he said. — Bernama