New Mukah Airport to start operations as early as second quarter of next year, says Tellian rep

MUKAH ( Dec 22): The newly constructed Mukah Airport is expected to start its operations as early as the second quarter of next year, said Tellian assemblyman Yussibnoah Balo.

Yussibnosh said the handing over would be on April 11, next year.

“Physically, this airport will be ready according to schedule which is in January 2021,” he told reporters during a visit to Mukah New Airport today.

However, Yussibnosh said it would take some time for the new airport to achieve full operations as it involves various parties.

He also said that he is satisfied with the developments of the project, adding that the people of Mukah should be proud of the new airport which is of international rating.

“I hope the people of Mukah can be patient a little bit while waiting for the new airport to be fully operational next year,” he said.

According to him, the RM360 million airport is equipped with international facilities such as immigration counters and quarantine section.

Also present during the visit were Acting Deputy Resident Shafrie Saili, a representative from Ibraco Construction Them Ngee Sin and a representative from the Central Region Public Works Department Nurjannah Mohd Safiee.