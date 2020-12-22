No business and forced to pay rent

KOTA KINABALU: Airport traders are stressing as to how to come up with money to pay for the stall rental and workers’ salaries amidst zero income since the movement control order was implemented in March this year.

A group of them said apart from not having earnt a single cent over these past few months due to the closure of airports and borders due to the pandemic, they are now forced to pay rent.

“We have no business since March but the airport management still wants us to pay rent,” said one of the business operators who did not want to be named.

He said after discussing with the MAHB management, they agreed to forfeit the next six months rent with the condition that tenants settle their April to June’s rent and renew a one-year rental agreement.

“Previously when the economy was good, we were required to renew our agreement every three months but now under such uncertain circumstances, they want us to pre sign a one-year agreement and to pay the rent, this is unfair,” he said.

“Because once we sign, we cannot shorten or cancel our tenure. Who will risk it and sign such agreements under the circumstances now?” he asked.

The operator claimed they were also required to sign a three-year parking spot rental agreement or else they are required to pay their parking fees on an hourly basis.

He said the airport management keeps pressing them to clear their debts and reminding them to renew their tenure agreement, making them feel as if they were being chased by loan sharks.

“Our rental is not cheap. For example, an 8×8 sq ft stall can cost up to RM12,000 per month, now that we have no business at all for the past several months since March, how do they expect us to pay,” he asked.

He said they have to also pay for their workers’ salaries despite zero income during this period.

They have handed a letter of appeal to the MAHB management but they have yet to receive any positive response.

Following this, the operators decided to meet up with Malaysia-China Business council board of director (Cultural and Tourism Committee) Datuk Yong Chiew Lip for help.

“We hope Yong can bring this matter to the higher authorities,” said the operator.

Yong said he will arrange a time with MAHB management to discuss this matter and find a win-win solution for all.

This association is aimed at helping related businesses and industry players with problems faced due to Covid-19.

Those who need information or assistance during this pandemic can ask via [email protected]