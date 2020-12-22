Pitas murder suspect detained

KOTA MARUDU: A man who attacked five family members which resulted in the death of an elderly woman at Kampung Kuyuh in Pitas on Dec 19, was arrested by police on Monday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Mohd Izaan Abdullah said the 29-year-old suspect was held at Kampong Binanjar in Paitan around 8pm on Dec 21.

“Following the incident at Kampung Kuyuh in Pitas on Dec 19, police tracked down the suspect and mounted a surveillance at Kampong Binanjar in Paitan.

“Around 8pm on Dec 21, police spotted the suspect entering one of his relatives’ house before police entered and arrested him,” said Mohd Izaan, adding that the suspect was then taken to the Kota Marudu police station for investigation.

Earlier, an argument between the suspect and his fiance resulted in the death of the 68-year-old woman at Kampung Kuyuh in Pitas on Dec 19.

On the day of the incident which occurred around 11.15pm, the suspect had purportedly asked his fiance to go with him to his hometown in Paitan.

The woman however refused, which resulted in an argument between the couple. It is believed that the woman had wanted to call off the engagement.

The suspect then attacked his fiance and four of her family members with a machete, killing the woman.

The suspect then fled the village and went back to his home at Kampong Binanjar in Paitan before he was arrested by police.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.