Police seize RM75,504 worth of illicit alcoholic beverages in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Dec 22): The police have seized illicit alcoholic beverages worth RM75,504 during a raid on a premise in Taman Srijaya, Sri Aman yesterday (Dec 21).

Marine Police Region Five commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said the raid was carried out by its personnel under ‘Ops Benteng Covid-19’ at around 2.30pm.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested to assist the investigation.

“The raiding team inspected the premises which was turned into a store and the result led to the discovery of various types of alcoholic beverages.

“It is believed that all the liquor was not taxed and the caretaker of the premises (suspect) also failed to produce any documents from Customs,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect and the contraband were then taken to the Sri Aman District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.