Project to replace Papar dam

KOTA KINABALU: The State Works Ministry will be implementing the Kota Kinabalu Water Supply Phase 3 project to replace the proposed Papar dam project.

Assistant minister Datuk Limus Jury said with the implementation of the project, the ministry believes that the water problem in Papar and Kota Kinabalu will be resolved.

Limus said that the ministry’s mission is to ensure that the water supply problem not only in the rural areas but also the urban areas is resolved.

The ministry, he said when replying to Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Salleh Said, will implement the Kota Kinabalu water supply phase 3 to replace the proposed Papar dam.

Salleh wanted to know the government’s initiative to resolve the water supply problem in the rural areas.

The controversial Papar dam project, which was known as Kaiduan dam during the Barisan Nasional era, was heavily criticised by the public, especially the local community as they are worried of the environmental impact and their native customary rights.

Limus said that the minister together with the state Water Department is working with the federal Rural Development Ministry to implement the rural water supply program in Sabah.

He said that a total of RM2.53 billion was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan for projects to address the water supply problem in Sabah. Some of the projects have been implemented while some are still being studied, he added.

At the same time under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the federal government approved an additional budget of RM450 million for the rural water supply project, said Limus who disclosed that five new areas in Sabah have been included in the RM2.35 billion allocation namely, Kemabong in Tenom RM50 million, Kiulu and surrounding areas in Tuaran RM180 million, Ranau RM160 million, Sook RM50 million and Kiulu Bakut Tuaran RM10 million.

“All these are long-term planning projects and will be implemented in the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025). However I hope the State Government can allocate additional budget to allow initial work to be carried out such as design, land acquisition and survey of land so that the projects can be implemented with immediate effect,” stressed Limus.

He also told the House that the Works Ministry plans to upgrade all water treatment plants in the state and the project(s) will cost about RM11.5 billion.

“We look for initiative to fund the projects either by requesting for additional budget or loan from the federal government,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile to Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang’s question on the State Cabinet’s decision about replacing the proposed Papar dam and if the EIA or SIA studies have been done on the project, Limus said the Works Ministry had studied the proposal.

“The project will be implemented and it will be based on the assessments done by quarters such as UMS and IDS,” said Limus.

In response to an oral question from Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin (PN-Nabawan) on basic infrastructure project in the interiors of Sabah, Limus said the Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) project targeted 99.99 per cent of Sabah’s rural areas to receive electricity by 2025.

He said for the period from 2020 to 2022, 68 villages, involving 1,884 houses, are targeted to receive electricity supply through the BELB project, which is carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Rural Development.

“The BELB project is planned to be implemented under the 12MP and will benefit 318 villages, involving 16,464 houses,” he said.