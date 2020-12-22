SDMC: Karaoke rooms in shopping malls allowed to reopen on Dec 23

KUCHING (Dec 22): Karaoke premises with rooms in shopping malls are allowed to reopen effective Dec 2, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

However, the approval to reopen does not include KTV karaoke, nightclubs, pubs and bistros, he reiterated during a press conference on Covid-19 updates Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak has finetuned the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the reopening of karaoke premises with rooms at shopping malls.

“This directive will take effect from Dec 23,” he said.

Previously, all entertainment centres were ordered to close temporarily from Oct 28 until further notice. These included nightclubs, pubs, karaoke outlets and reflexology centres.

In another announcement on Nov 27 for the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), SDMC said the entertainment sector which includes nightclubs, pubs, karaoke outlets and reflexology centres across the state were still not permitted to operate during the RMCO, which is due to end on Dec 31.