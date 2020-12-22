Select districts to be developed as urban areas

OTHER districts in Sabah are sacrificed as significant amount of the budget has been allocated to Kota Kinabalu to build roads and flyovers to overcome traffic congestion in the state capital.

Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone Kurum said too much of the budget was allocated for Kota Kinabalu to address the traffic congestion and floods caused by developments in the city.

“I would like to suggest to the government to select districts that could be developed as urban areas to relocate government agencies.”

He said Kota Kinabalu as an education hub and where most hospitals are located have contributed to traffic congestion.

As a result, Jonnybone said larger roads and flyovers have to be built to overcome the traffic jam.

“Consequently, other districts have been sacrificed because the budget has been spent on tackling traffic problems in the city,” he said when debating the Sabah Budget 2021 during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Hence, he proposed developing other districts, such as Telupid, Labuk, Sugut and Kuamut, as education hubs, as well as establish specialist hospitals in outside Kota Kinabalu.