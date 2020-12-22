Sng’s resignation as state PKR chairman rejected by party’s leadership council

KUCHING (Dec 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Larry Sng has been given full backing by the party’s state leadership council (MPN) to lead them until the next party election.

“The intention of Sng to resign as PKR state leadership council chairman has been unanimously rejected by all members of the council,” said PKR state leadership council information chief Abun Sui Anyit in a statement tonight.

The information chief said the decision to grant Sng full support to lead the party was given during an urgent council meeting called today, following an announcement by Sng on Monday to give way to a Dayak leader to lead the party into the next state election.

“All members of PKR are to be reminded that PKR is a multi-racial party that supports every potential leader based on merits, irrespective of their race and religion background.”

Abun Sui said the intention of Sng to step down for a Dayak leader to be appointed was discussed at length during the meeting and all party members were now urged to give their undivided support to the party leadership from the highest echelon to the branch level.

“PKR Sarawak also advised all branches and members throughout the state to be united and give their full commitment in championing the rights and safeguarding the welfare of the people,” he said.

On Monday, Sng announced on his Facebook page that it was in the best interest of the party to be led by a Dayak leader going into the state election, since a majority of the state’s population was from the Dayak community.

Sng also said the poorest and most undeveloped areas in the state were within rural Dayak constituencies and major ruling and opposition political parties in the state were led either by the Malays or Chinese, despite the parties being largely supported by the Dayak community.