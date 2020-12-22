State Sukma shooters fire on all cyclinders

KUCHING: Sarawak elite shooters bag three out of the four titles to stamp their domination of the Sarawak Air Guns Junior Championships at the Sarawak Shooting Range in Petra Jaya on Sunday.

Sukma shadow team shooter Joseph Chai led a clean sweep of the three top spots in Men’s Air Rifle when he registered a total score of 605.7 points, followed by Shariff Putra Haikal Sharie Albane with 600 and Muhd Shafiq Asyaf Roslan with 598.

The Men’s Air Pistol title went to Mohamad Amirul Hakim Abdullah who scored 539 points on count back while Radzinski Mathew and Justin Kelukin were second and third with 539 and 537 points respectively.

Another Sukma shadow team shooter Daphanie Adrienne Steven pipped teammate Selina Sim Shu Siang to the Women’s Air Rifle gold medal after she scored 602.4 points against the latter’s 600. Siti Nur Aisyah Mazlan completed a clean sweep by Sukma shooters when she claimed third place with 594.9 points in the nine-shooter field.

Meanwhile, Lau Wen Xuen outscored Sukma shadow team member Stephanie Sim Shu Ming by seven points when she won by registering a total of 533 points. The bronze went to Nur Alyaa Syahirah Safuan who posted a total of 520.

Forty shooters from the state’s Elite Centre, Centre of Excellence and Centre of Development for Shooting took part in the tournament organised by the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

Sarawak Shooting Association (SSA) president Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai gave away the prizes.

Also present were SSC Target Sports unit head Denna Chen Meling who represented SSC CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee and SSA officials.