Trinity Hope centre hopes to be able to help the needy

KUCHING: Trinity Hope (TH) Centre, a charitable organisation along Jalan Batu Kawa which was opened recently, hopes that it will be able to help those who are in need, dedicating it as a place of care and love for the abandoned, under privileged and the lonely.

TH owner and operator Jimmy Leong said the establishment of the centre which was registered as an NGO will surely bless the community at large.

To Leong, those who are under privileged and facing many challenges in life surely feel that they too need to be heard rather than taking any drastic actions into their own hands.

Through their course of works, he observed that this group of people are the most vulnerable to a lot of stress out there, and many of them cannot handle the stress; thus TH Centre takes it as their responsibility as a good citizen to care for them so that they feel that the world is a better place.

“We foresee that the centre will benefit this group of people who face a lot of stress and depression, so we want to help them.

“We counsel them in the sense that if they are Christians we use the Word of God to bring forth the message to them, there’s always love for them.

“If they are of other religions, we assist them to the right channel or authority, for example like the Welfare Department. Once we come to counselling, we treat them as community because we being a multi-racial society, we do not talk about faith, we just show our love, I think that’s important.

“If they are Muslims, we refer them to the Muslim authorities, they (Muslims) have many NGOs themselves who cater for this group of people,” he said when met after the Christmas gathering of its members at the centre on Sunday.

Being an NGO, he said the centre cooperates with relevant authorities according to the needs of each individual.

“We will access their needs, for example if their child is a special needs child, we will help them to apply for the benefits, or if they are single mothers, we will assist them to get special assistance from the relevant ministry…many of them are ignorant, they do not know how to go about it. We are the eyes and ears to help them,” he said.

Though only opened recently, Leong hopes that the centre will gain recognition among the community.

“We hope that the community know of our existence and that there is a centre to cater for these needs,” he said.

He also said that since the centre is a non-profit body and funds are restricted, TH Centre hopes that corporate organisations, government agencies and even individuals would come forward to support their cause.

“Our experienced and committed volunteers come from all types of industries with charitable hearts.

“As of now, our funds come from our own means, donated by members and I hope that any kind-hearted people out there who know our objectives help and support us in whatever we are doing or through organising events with us, we welcome them,” he said, assuring that all funds are audited by professionals.