Willie to Sng: Why run for chairman in the first place if you think a Dayak leader is more relevant?

KUCHING (Dec 22): Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin has questioned the decision of outgoing PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng in running for the post in the first place.

“If he thinks a Dayak leader is more relevant, why do you have to run for competition to be the chairman?” he told reporters when asked on Sng’s decision to step down as chairman of the party.

Willie, who was formerly PKR Mambong branch chairman, had no further comments when pressed further about his former party.

The Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities won the Puncak Borneo seat under PKR in the last general election.

He left the party together with Saratok MP Ali Biju and nine other PKR MPs after former party deputy president Azmin Ali Was sacked.

Sng announced his resignation as PKR Sarawak chairman yesterday to pave the way for a Dayak leader to lead PKR in the 12th State Election.

He said in his Facebook post that he would discuss the selection of his replacement and the leadership transition with his party president in the next few days.

Meanwhile, on the recent issue regarding 23 MPs submitting their signatures to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun as witnesses to his alleged obscene gesture in Parliament earlier this month, Willie believed that the opposition was trying to politicise the issue.

“I even asked the Speaker then and he couldn’t see. I’m very sure I did not show my middle finger. But they (opposition) see it from a different angle.

“I think they just want to politicise the issue because the opposition don’t have any ideas to help the country so even this sort of thing they try to politicise,” he said.

He said he would leave the matter to the Parliament.

“If they bring me to the Select Committee, I will challenge them in the Select Committee,” he said.

On Dec 7, Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong and Hulu Langat MP Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus submitted their motions with the signatures of 23 MPs as witnesses to confirm that Willie had flashed the middle finger and to refer him to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee.

Willie was accused of flipping the obscene gesture towards the opposition bench on Dec 1 after delivering his winding-up speech as the Deputy Minister of Industries and Commodities.