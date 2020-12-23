189 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 189 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah were reported by The State Health Department today, with one new cluster in Tenom – Kluster Saga Tengah with five cases, bringing the tally to 16.

The Kluster Saga was detected from a celebration event.

There are 35,166 cumulative cases in Sabah as of this afternoon.

Meanwhile, one death was recorded in the state capital.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun disclosed this in a press statement today, adding that 57 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 13 of them on ventilator support.

Sabah also recorded 286 patients discharged for the past 24 hours.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 42.

Penampang was the second highest (28) followed by Lahad Datu (28), Sandakan (23), Tawau (17), Putatan (14), Kota Belud (10), Papar (7), Tenom (6), Tuaran (5), Semporna (4), Beluran (3), while Kalabakan, Beaufort and Sipitang had one case each.