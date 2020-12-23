23 longhouses, schools in Mulu, Telang Usan, Marudi flooded

MIRI: A total of 23 longhouses and schools in Mulu, Telang Usan and Marudi constituencies were flooded yesterday following heavy rain the last few days.

Giving a breakdown, Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Usman Harto said, as of yesterday morning, the water level at Kpg Umah Beluvuh Long Panai was about two to three feet high; Kpg Batu Bungan in Mulu (two feet); Kpg Melinau Mulu (one foot); Rh Chabop, Lubok Aman (four feet); Rumah Vincent, Tanjung Upar (two feet); Rumah Gerinang, Logan Tasan (three feet); Rumah Ngingkong Teraja (one foot); Kampung Benawa (three feet); Kpg George, Ijus Pengelayan (three feet); Rumah Budin, Asam Paya (three feet); Rumah Frederick Belaja, Assam Paya (three feet); Rumah Asam Sg Pedada (three feet); Rumah Nawah, Sg Tudan Ujung Daun (three feet); Rumah Mekal, Kg Baru Putat (three feet); Kpg Batu Belah, Long Patan (six to 15 inches); Long Maro (two feet); Kpg Ridan, Jalan Feri (two feet) and Long Panai (two to three feet), and schools affected were SK Sungai Bong in Tinjar, SK Benawa, SK Long Lenei, SMK Tutoh Apoh and SK Pengelayan.

He said the statistics were provided by the Miri Disaster Management Committee.

“APM is monitoring the flood situation from time to time by communicating with the longhouses chiefs through telephone and also through Baram Education office,” he said, adding as of yesterday the water level was under control.

Meanwhile, Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, when contacted, informed that the lower Baram in his constituency was also affected because of heavy downpour in upper Baram.

However, he said, the flood situation was not that bad as only some areas and roads to the longhouses were affected.

He said the a team from Marudi District Disaster Management Committee yesterday handed over food packages to Rumah Chabob Lubok Aman, Rumah Ngelingkong Teraja, Rumah George Pengelayan, Rumah Budin Asam Paya, Rumah Frederick Asam Paya, Rumah Asam Sungai Pedada, Rumah Nawah Mekal Sungai Putat and SK Pengelayan that were affected by the flood.

Food packages were also sent to Rumah Janggu, Rumah Sulutan and Rumah Bantan at Sungai Sebidang in Beluru District, while the situation at other longhouses was monitored by the disaster relief team, he added.

Meanwhile, Penguang urged longhouse chiefs in Beluru District to regularly report the flood situation in their respective villages to the District Office.

At the same time, he urged longhouses folks to monitor their children’s movement and activities, especially those living in the low-lying areas, so that they do not play near the river banks.

On the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the assemblyman advised longhouse folks to exercise extra care and follow the new norm and SOP that is set by the government to avoid being infected by Covid-19.