5 council members receive 100th Year Scouting awards

KUCHING: Five members of the Sarawak Scout Council received the 100th Year Sarawak Scouting certificates and medals in recognition of their contribution to the Scouts movement in the state at a full council meeting held at Borneo Convention Centre here last Saturday.

Sarawak Scout Council deputy president Dato Idris Buang presented the certificates.

Leading the list of recipients was the Council exco chairman Peter Chai, who received the gold medal followed by another gold medal recipient, Arthur Lee, who is the chairman of the Scout Property Development Committee.

Mohadi Mobin, Yusuf Long and Paul Kawin Pipo received the silver medals for their active and long involvement in promoting scouting in Sarawak.

Speaking at the meeting Idris said, “The prerequisites for the Scouts to earn their badges and proficiency badges must be met within their age limit as set out in the syllabi.”

He lauded the council members especially those in the Property Development Committee for organising field trips to the various Scout districts on their own expenses to interact with the Local Scout Council members, Commissioners and other officials.

“It is hoped the fact-finding trips would yield something workable for the Council and the local Scouts in the future,” he said.

Earlier, Idris urged scout leaders to be proactive in adopting information technology (IT) especially in time of the Covid-19 pandemic, said.

He noted that the uncertainties posed by the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country had affected all sectors of life and scouting activities are not spared from the pandemic.

He proposed that they adopt online meetings via an appropriate app as an interim method until there is a proper law drawn up on the application of meeting online even when Covid-19 is over.

Idris also noted that the members could not meet regularly for this year due to the unpredictable situation of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

He hoped that Covid-19 would subside soon so that the Council, especially the Exco, could meet more often to work out the various projects that were agreed upon in earlier meetings.