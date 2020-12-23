Beaufort restaurant brawl suspect arrested

KOTA KINABALU: A suspect in the drunken brawl at a seafood restaurant in Beaufort recently, was arrested on December 22 (Tuesday).

The suspect was found near a commercial area in Bandar Mingo, Beaufort around 9pm. The arrest was made during an operation dubbed “Ops Kesan,” to track down suspects in the case.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak in a statement said the suspect would remain in police custody until December 26 to facilitate investigation.

Last week, six men were arrested over a fight at the restaurant in Beaufort on December 18. The fight was believed to have sparked from an argument between the restaurant owner and walk-in customers around 11.30pm.

The altercation left one man dead and another injured.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police believed the main suspect may have fled the state to Sarawak.

Police earlier detained eight people, including two women to facilitate police investigation.

Among items recovered were a 27-inch machete and belt buckle believed to be used in the fight, along with three other machetes and an axe found in a bag.

The case was investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot, and Section 302 of the Code for murder.