Bill to temporarily reduce Covid-19 impact passed

KOTA KINABALU: The State Legislative Assembly has passed the Temporary Measures For Reducing The Impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020, which primarily seeks to ease the burden of those who were affected by the pandemic.

In tabling the bill today, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the purpose of the bill was to provide provisions for several temporary measures needed in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that the bill served as the State Government’s commitment in minimising the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a direct impact on Sabah’s economy, social state and industries.

“Through this bill, the State Government is confident that the post Covid-19 effects on Sabahans, which include various aspects, would be dealt with effectively and efficiently,” said Masidi.

He explained that the bill contained various modifications to certain enactments and ordinances that had limited the efforts to revive the state’s economy while the same time helped ease the burden of the people.

He said the bill will provide a ‘temporary relief’ for certain responsibilities and compliance to certain legislations for a specified period of time – for the benefit of the people.

Masidi disclosed that the bill would contain no provisions relating to ‘penalties’ for non-compliance as the State Government wanted the bill to not be punitive in nature as that would only further burden the people.

“This bill has seven parts and 25 sections. The enforcement period of this proposed bill is two years from the date it is gazetted,” he added.

The bill would modify the Land Ordinance 1930 [CAP.68], Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Enactment 1978, Islamic Family Law Enactment 2004, Syariah Civil Court Procedure Enactment 2004 and Native Courts Enactment 1992.

The Karanaan assemblyman said that the bill went through a complex process, which included engagements with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.