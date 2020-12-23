Burst pipes repaired, water supply to resume in stages

KUCHING: Contractors for the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Betong Division completed repairs on burst pipes in Sebubu, Roban on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department explained that water supply for several areas in Saratok and Kabong was disrupted from Sunday to Monday due to burst water mains at Sebubu.

“It was identified that strong soil movement had caused the water main pipes to have ruptured twice,” said the department.

JBALB said normal water supply would take time to resume in stages, especially in higher areas and the more remote villages.

During the water supply disruption, the department delivered relief water supply to the affected areas.

The department apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked consumers for their patience and understanding during the restoration process.