Caring Pharmacy donates RM50,000 to Mercy Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: CARiNG Pharmacy donated RM50,000 to MERCY Malaysia to the Sabah Covid-19 Fund recently.

The donation was to support Malaysia’s healthcare system by contributing to medical services and the essential needs of marginalised groups.

“As the world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing Covid-19 pandemic, CARiNG Pharmacy stands with the global community to help combat

the spread of the virus and ease the related economic hardships faced by the greatly impacted communities,” a CARiNG Pharmacy press release said yesterday.

The cheque was presented by CARiNG Pharmacy marketing director Loo Jooi Leng to Mohammad Said Alhudzari who is general manager of MERCY Malaysia’s Programme Operations

Division.

MERCY Malaysia’s fund does not only focus on medical aids but also supports marginalised groups as well.

“The marginalised groups includes those living in poor conditions, the elderly, refugees, stateless children, persons with disabilities, and those with low or no access to health information and services,” said the press release.

CARiNG Pharmacy will continue to extend a helping hand and to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate the statement added.

Since February, CARiNG Pharmacy has actively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering support to non-governmental organisations, hospitals, and care homes.