Children with special needs attend pre-Christmas do

KAPIT: Community Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) at Taman Cham Ung Hwa, Bletih threw a pre-Christmas party for children with special needs, their parents and board members of Kapit Lions Club recently .

It was organised by the centre and Kapit Lions Club with its president chipping in RM300 to co-sponsor the party and buy festive gifts.

Welfare Dept officer Dariel Thiong, president of Kapit Lions Club Munah Akun, PDK chairperson Georgina Pui, vice chairman Evelyn Biju, secretary Moonly Tiang and treasurer Sng Geok Yian were among those who came.

The presentation of gifts, entertainment activities such as dancing, singing and fun games were among the activities held. There was also a Christmas cake cutting.

Thiong, meanwhile, gave away food packages to the children’s parents.