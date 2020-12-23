Chong: Dayak CM is always promise by PH during state polls

KUCHING (Dec 23): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said a Dayak chief minister is always the promise made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) during state elections.

“The PH has proposed a Dayak CM candidate even in the last state elections and so far there is no change to that position,” said the Kota Sentosa assemblyman when contacted today.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, was responding to PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng’s proposal for PH to be led by a Dayak chief minister candidate for the state election due next year.

When asked which of the PH Sarawak parties, DAP and PKR would most likely be proposed as the Chief Minister candidate in the next state polls, Chong sidestepped the question.

“If we become government, we will propose a Dayak CM,” he stressed.

Earlier today, Sng in a statement posted on his Facebook page today, said he would propose that PH be led by a Dayak chief minister candidate for the state election due next year.

“I am confident that if my proposal is accepted, Pakatan Harapan will go into the state election with a Dayak CM candidate. And should we win the state election, he will be Sarawak’s third Dayak chief minister in our history.”

He said after a consultation with PKR state leaders and coalition partners, the consensus was that the selection of a Dayak leader to lead PH into the coming state election and his offer to resign as PKR Sarawak State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman were two separate issues.

“PKR Sarawak’s state leaders have given me their full confidence and support to remain to lead MPN and do not object to my proposal to identify a suitable Dayak leader to lead us into the election.

“Our coalition partners too have been informed and are willing to discuss this matter seriously in early January.”

Sng said his proposal for a Dayak CM candidate was important to create equal opportunities for the Bumiputeras who have been neglected by the government.