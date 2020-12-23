Covid-19: 4 new cases in Sarawak today, all imported

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak recorded four new imported positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,094 cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said two cases were recorded in Kuching while Miri and Tebedu districts recorded one case each.

“Case 1,091 involved a Sarawakian man who had undergone Covid-19 screening after returning from a high-risk Covid-19 infection area, namely Kuala Lumpur. He entered Sarawak via Miri Airport on Dec 18.

“The patient was directed to undergo mandatory quarantine at a quarantine centre in Miri city. He was screened for the infectious disease on Dec 20 and the test results turned up positive,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the case has symptoms of fever and has since been referred and admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

Contact tracing of all close contacts to this case is in full swing. The patient has been categorised as an imported case as he was infected when he was in Kuala Lumpur.

On Case 1,092, Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said this case involved an Indonesian woman who underwent Covid-19 screening after being detained by authorities while trying to enter Sarawak illegally using an illegal border tracks (‘jalan tikus’) on Dec 21.

“The results of the investigation found that the case has a history of working in Miri for the past six years.

“On Oct 12, the case returned legally to Makassar, Indonesia and on Dec 20, she entered Sarawak illegally using a ‘jalan tikus’ and was later arrested by Sarawak authorities,” he said.

He said the case underwent Covid-19 screening on Dec 22 and tested positive for the virus.

“The case is asymptomatic and she has been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment,” he said, noting that further investigation and contact tracing are ongoing.

He added that this case is categorised as an imported case as she was infected in another country.

On the two imported cases in Kuching, Uggah said Cases 1,093 and 1,094 were siblings who were screened for Covid-19 after returning from Sabah.

“Both cases entered Sarawak via Kuching International Airport on Dec 21 and were instructed to undergo mandatory quarantine at a quarantine centre in Kuching city.

“They took the RTK Antigen test on Dec 11 and 19 in Sabah before entering the state. At the time, their test results were negative.

“But when they were screened again for Covid-19 on Dec 21, their test results this time were positive,” he said.

Both cases are asymptomatic and have been referred and admitted to SGH for further treatment.

“Contact tracing for these cases are in full swing and they have been categorised as Import B as they were infected when they were in a high risk Covid-19 infection area,” added Uggah.

Meanwhile, Uggah said no Covid-19 patients have recovered today, thus leaving the total number of recoveries in the state at 1,060 or 96.89 per cent out of the overall cases.

“There are currently 15 patients being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 10 are treated at SGH, three at Sibu Hospital and two at Miri Hospital.

“There are six new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases reported today and no PUI pending lab test results,” he said.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Sibu and Kuching districts remain as yellow zones with a total of three local infection cases reported in the last 14 days namely two cases in Sibu and one in Kuching.