‘Dudong longhouses in dire need of upgrading’

SIBU: President of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he would submit an allocation proposal to the state government to upgrade longhouses in Dudong area which are in dilapidated condition.

He also said many longhouses are in dire need of basic facilities such as electricity and water supplies, and proper road access.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, said this when visiting 10 longhouses in Dudong constituency Monday, to among others, clear some misunderstandings on local issues and get to know the people better.

In the meantime, he hoped that all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties would provide the best services to the people and set a good example for the people to follow.

“Do not abuse your power to pressure grassroots members because this would tarnish the good image of GPS.

“During my visit, I gathered that many community leaders in the central region are under much pressure because of their alleged support of other GPS component parties. They even used their power and position to complicate things. This is unacceptable,” he said.

As leaders of GPS component political parties, they should fight for the people’s right and sincerely help them as much as possible, he said.