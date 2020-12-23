Govt did not pay RM3 bln for 10 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccine – MOSTI

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) today refuted allegations that the government has paid RM3 billion for the purchase of 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which went viral on social media.

The ministry said as what has been announced previously, the government was allocating RM3 billion for the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine for up to 70 per cent of the country’s population or 22.4 million people.

It said the minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, had also answered and explained the matter several times in the last Dewan Rakyat sitting.

In a statement, MOSTI said through all negotiations and agreements which have been and would be signed so far, the government would spend AS$504.4 million or about RM2.05 billion to purchase the vaccine.

It added that the government has just signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to purchase 6.4 million more doses or an additional 10 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This means we have already secured 40 per cent of supply through agreements with the COVAX facility, Pfizer and AstraZeneca,” the ministry said.

MOSTI said the government was also in final negotiations with Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya to boost its vaccine supply to cover more than 80 per cent of the country’s population or 26.5 million people.

“This amount exceeds the initial target, which is to provide vaccination to 70 per cent of Malaysian citizens,” it added.

The ministry also urged the public to not simply make or spread false information without referring to official statements issued by the government.

“MOSTI will not hesitate to take legal action on baseless or false statements which can create confusion among the people,” it said. — Bernama