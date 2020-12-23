Mukah Airport operational by second quarter of 2021

MUKAH: The new Mukah Airport is expected to operational as early as the second quarter next year.

This was disclosed by Tellian assemblyman Yussibnoah Balo who added that the handing over of the project is scheduled for April 11 next year.

“Physically, this airport will be ready according to schedule which is in January 2021 but full operation of the airport would take some time as it involves various parties,” he told reporters during a visit to Mukah New Airport yesterday.

Yussibnoh also said that he was satisfied with the progress of the project.

“I hope the people of Mukah can be patient a little bit while waiting for the new airport to be fully operational next year,” he added.

According to him, the RM360 million airport will be equipped with facilities to handle international travel such as immigration counters and quarantine section.

Among those present during the visit were Acting Deputy Resident Shafrie Saili, a representative from Ibraco Construction Them Ngee Sin and a representative from the Central Region Public Works Department Nurjannah Mohd Safiee.