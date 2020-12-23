Nancy hopes all will come together to make National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 a success

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hopes all quarters will come together to drive the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 towards strengthening Malaysia as a top tourism and cultural destination worldwide.

Nancy said through the policy, focus will be given to sustainable tourism and increased revenue which are the most important indicators in giving impact to the country’s economy.

“In this matter, we prefer to prioritise quality than quantity, or in easier terms, quality tourists or high yield tourists.

“Apart from that, we also intend to make Malaysia the preferred eco-tourism destination of the world based on the natural attractions Malaysia has to offer,” she said in her welcoming address during the launching of DPN 2020-2030 which was held online.

DPN 2020-2030 was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said DPN 2020-2030 aims to ensure continuity of the country’s tourism industry as well as bring back Malaysia as the preferred tourism destination at the global level.

He said this would be achieved by strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism sector development as well as planning for future disasters. – Bernama