National Tourism Policy assures country’s tourism industry continuity

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020 – 2030 launched today, aims to ensure continuity of the country’s tourism industry as well as bring back Malaysia as the preferred tourism destination at the global level.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in launching the policy online said, this would be achieved by strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism sector development as well as planning for future disasters.

He said the policy would be implemented through six main strategic thrusts, namely transformation of governance, creating an inclusive tourism investment zone and intensifying digitisation in the tourism sector.

In addition, the core thrusts involve enriching tourists experience and satisfaction, strengthening commitment to sustainable tourism and increasing human capital capacity in all tourism sub-sectors.

Muhyiddin said the government is aware that the country is in need of a dynamic and strategic direction in reviving the tourism industry.

“As such, digital technology-based tourism industry development is vital in ensuring that the objective of the policy could be achieved.

“Furthermore, technology advancement can also strengthen the network between industries and pave the way for new innovative sub-sectors in the tourism industry that will create business and employment opportunities. For this, technology-based tourism investment is very much encouraged,” he said.

The Prime Minister said through the DPN, Malaysia will create Special Tourism Investment Zones for tourism projects to boost public-private cooperation and to lure more local and international investors.

He stressed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is also committed to balancing the development and preservation and conservation of national treasures, including the environment, culture and heritage.

“Our goal is to brand Malaysia as Top of Mind Ecotourism Destination of the World. I also believe that resource sustainability can drive new economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he said. – Bernama

–MORE TO COME–