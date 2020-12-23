Plantation workers make gruesome find in drain

MIRI: The body of a 26-year-old man was found floating in a drain by workers of a plantation in Liku, Marudi about 3.30pm Sunday.

Baram District police chief DSP Jo Hang said they were informed of the discovery by the plantation workers.

“The fully dressed body was found floating in a drain at the plantation by several workers who happened to be passing by. We believe the body has been there for more than 24 hours,” he said.

Jo said the case was being investigated as sudden death as no criminal elements were found on the man later identified as Sylvester Ulin Jugah.

The remains were taken to Miri Hospital for a post mortem.