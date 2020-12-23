PNB announces 4.25 sen dividend for Amanah Saham Bumiputera

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has announced an income distribution payout of 4.25 sen per unit for its unit trust fund, Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) for the financial year ending December 31, 2020 (FY20).

The payout comprised an income distribution of 3.50 sen per unit and an additional “ehsan” payment of 0.75 sen per unit for the first 30,000 ASB units held by each unitholder.

Chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz said ASB’s performance remained competitive compared to other low-risk investment instruments, and has continued to be a sound option for individuals with a low risk profile and a long-term investment horizon.

“Over the years, ASB income distribution has consistently remain competitive despite the negative performance of the FBM KLCI in the past five out of the recent six years,” she said after announcing the ASB income distribution for FY20 held virtually today. — Bernama