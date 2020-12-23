Sarawakian Dayak appointed to helm M’sian pepper board

KUCHING: Philip Gaweng, a Sarawakian Dayak with 39 years of experience in the pepper industry, has been appointed as the Malaysian Pepper Board’s (MPB) new director-general.

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Willie Mongin, who presented the appointment letter to Philip during the MPB service awards ceremony here yesterday, said the appointment was a major recognition for the ethnic group.

“It also symbolises the Perikatan Nasional government’s mindfulness, whereby we do not segregate or ignore any race in the civil service,” he said.

He said with Philip’s appointment effective Dec 1, there were now Indian, Malay, Chinese, Kadazan and Dayak directors general under the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry.

“We practise the principle of equality. If people are qualified, we will promote them so that they can helm government agencies and departments,” he said.

Willie expressed hope that with a Sarawakian leading the MPB, the country’s pepper industry would continue to progress, supported also by the establishment of subsidiary Saraspice Sdn Bhd which would improve the industry’s sustainability.

According to him, the intention for forming Saraspice last year was not to monopolise the purchase of pepper in Sarawak.

He explained that this was in view of MPB’s role focusing only on pepper research and development and therefore, it could not be involved in commercial actvities. — Bernama

“Saraspice was set up to focus on the purchase of pepper at competitive prices for smallholders, which will indirectly impact and drive the market,” he added. — Bernama